 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Construction begins May 9 for Highway 30 project in Rushford

  • 0

Construction is scheduled to begin on May 9, weather permitting, for the Highway 30 project in Rushford, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The project includes reconstructing a half mile of Hwy 30 from the western city limits to Hwy 43 (Mill Street). It also includes replacing existing sidewalks and extending sidewalks, replacing storm sewer pipe and structures, improving downtown lighting and reconstructing city sanitary sewer, water main and services. Work is expected to be complete at the end of October.

Construction stages

The project will be split into two construction stages. Stage 1 is scheduled from May 9 to late July and work will be downtown/east end (Mill Street/Hwy 43 to W Stevens Avenue). Stage 2 is scheduled from late July to late October and work will occur on the west end (W Stevens Avenue to western city limits).

Traffic impacts

Throughout both stages of construction, a detour will be in place for thru traffic. The detour will direct travelers around the entire work zone using Hwy 43, Hwy 16 and Cooperative Way.

People are also reading…

Residents, business owners and visitors may access the project area using adjacent local streets; however, street parking within the project will not be allowed during construction. Vehicle traffic should plan to access properties by parking on the nearest side street or parking lot. The sidewalk on one side of the road will remain open during construction.

Stay connected, informed

• Learn more about the Highway 30 project on the MnDOT project website and the City of Rushford website.

• Check out other MnDOT southeast Minnesota construction projects and sign up for updates.

• Join the MnDOT Southeast Minnesota Facebook group and follow us on MnDOT Southeast on Twitter.

• Find road updates in Minnesota on 511mn.org or get a free app at Google Play or the App Store.

IN PHOTOS: Crews work on Mankato Avenue project

Scenes at the busy Mankato Avenue (Hwy 43) construction project, as crews have begun working. Motorists can expect traffic delays during construction because of the volume of traffic that typically drives through this corridor, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. MnDOT's contractor is Hoffman Construction

Mankato Street Entering Winona

Mankato Street Entering Winona

  • CARSON BABBINI Winona Daily News
  • 0
Closed Sidewalk

Closed Sidewalk

  • CARSON BABBINI Winona Daily News
  • 0
Merge Sign with Lane Blocked

Merge Sign with Lane Blocked

  • CARSON BABBINI Winona Daily News
  • 0
Mankato Lane Closure

Mankato Lane Closure

  • CARSON BABBINI Winona Daily News
  • 0
Merge Sign on Mankato Avenue

Merge Sign on Mankato Avenue

  • CARSON BABBINI Winona Daily News
  • 0
Right Lane Closed and Lane Layout

Right Lane Closed and Lane Layout

  • CARSON BABBINI Winona Daily News
  • 0
Construction Crew

Construction Crew

  • CARSON BABBINI Winona Daily News
  • 0
Closure on Broadway

Closure on Broadway

  • CARSON BABBINI Winona Daily News
  • 0
Truck with Cones

Truck with Cones

  • CARSON BABBINI Winona Daily News
  • 0
Project Street Sign

Project Street Sign

  • CARSON BABBINI Winona Daily News
  • 0

Motorists in Winona are reminded to be alert beginning Monday for construction crews who will start working on the Hwy 43 reconstruction project.

End Road Work Sign

End Road Work Sign

  • CARSON BABBINI Winona Daily News
  • 0
Merge Sign

Merge Sign

  • CARSON BABBINI Winona Daily News
  • 0
Road Work Ahead Sign

Road Work Ahead Sign

  • CARSON BABBINI Winona Daily News
  • 0
Lane Closed Sign

Lane Closed Sign

  • 0
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump defends Nebraska gubernatorial candidate accused of assaulting eight women

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News