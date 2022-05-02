Construction begins May 9 for Highway 30 project in Rushford

Construction is scheduled to begin on May 9, weather permitting, for the Highway 30 project in Rushford, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The project includes reconstructing a half mile of Hwy 30 from the western city limits to Hwy 43 (Mill Street). It also includes replacing existing sidewalks and extending sidewalks, replacing storm sewer pipe and structures, improving downtown lighting and reconstructing city sanitary sewer, water main and services. Work is expected to be complete at the end of October.

Construction stages

The project will be split into two construction stages. Stage 1 is scheduled from May 9 to late July and work will be downtown/east end (Mill Street/Hwy 43 to W Stevens Avenue). Stage 2 is scheduled from late July to late October and work will occur on the west end (W Stevens Avenue to western city limits).

Traffic impacts

Throughout both stages of construction, a detour will be in place for thru traffic. The detour will direct travelers around the entire work zone using Hwy 43, Hwy 16 and Cooperative Way.

Residents, business owners and visitors may access the project area using adjacent local streets; however, street parking within the project will not be allowed during construction. Vehicle traffic should plan to access properties by parking on the nearest side street or parking lot. The sidewalk on one side of the road will remain open during construction.

Stay connected, informed

• Learn more about the Highway 30 project on the MnDOT project website and the City of Rushford website.

• Check out other MnDOT southeast Minnesota construction projects and sign up for updates.

• Join the MnDOT Southeast Minnesota Facebook group and follow us on MnDOT Southeast on Twitter.

• Find road updates in Minnesota on 511mn.org or get a free app at Google Play or the App Store.

