Dan Feehan, a Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party candidate for the state’s 1st Congressional district, recently visited Winona to connect with the community and surrounding area.
Feehan is looking for a rematch against current incumbent Rep. Jim Hagedorn, whom Feehan narrowly lost to in 2018.
“Growing up in southern Minnesota inspired me to serve it because this is a place where people take care of each other,” Feehan said.
Feehan has served in many capacities: as a teacher, as a member of the army and as a national security professional at the Pentagon.
Child care is one of Feehan’s many focuses.
He said the topic is an important one to him as the father of three children, including a baby girl born late last year.
Before he and his wife figured out a name, they were thinking about how to find day care for her.
In January, the Winona community came together for a town hall meeting to discuss the child care shortage in the area, along with the high costs for quality services.
The Winona County Child Care Potential Needs Analysis revealed the need for more child care options was high: It estimated the community needs between 533 and 568 slots.
Families also are looking at high costs each year for the care, with some families paying more than $10,000 annually.
This lack of access to affordable child care is affecting families, employers and the county as a whole.
Feehan said this lack of child care is a widespread issue across the state.
He said the state and federal governments have failed these families looking for help with childcare.
Feehan said a tax code issue is present, both for parents and providers.
“The credits you get for both having child care expenses and for running a child care (service) need to be expanded. They haven’t been changed in the entire time I’ve been a parent and I’ve got a 9-year-old,” Feehan said.
As costs rise, he said, the tax code and credits need to be focused on.
He recognizes providers need to be compensated well for what they do, so passionate people will provide good care.
To get people to go into this career also, the cost of education will need to be looked at so it’s affordable for future providers to have the training needed.
The agricultural economy, along with the ability for rural communities to survive, is also a focus of Feehan’s.
Feehan said almost 1,000 farm operations were lost in southern Minnesota between 2012 and 2017.
He said consolidation, weather and trade policy have helped cause these closures.
“We need policymaking, that’s actually giving (farmers) more control and more agency in their field,” Feehan said.
He said he hopes farmers will be supported enough that they can take a lead when it comes to fighting climate change, consolidation and trade policies that harm the markets the farmers are attempting to sell their products in.
Feehan said he worries about students who are involved in organizations such as FFA, because it will be harder for them to start in the industry.
“You have someone in myself who’s going to fight for farmers and fight for that family farm being able to exist,” Feehan said.
He said solar energy could be beneficial, both for a farmer’s income and for the climate, but the benefits will not be seen for a while.
The rising cost of health care, including prescription drugs, is also a focus in Feehan’s campaign.
Feehan recognized many are looking for cheaper options in health care, but still receive high-quality services.
He said one of the options he considers is lowering the age requirement for Medicare.
Medicare could also possibly be allowed to negotiate drug costs, which could help lower the costs.
Allowing generic drug companies to compete against other companies, he said, would also lower costs.
Broadband internet could help support rural health-care providers to keep staying successful, along with our school districts. Such a service can help raise the quality of life in the area, Feehan said, keeping highly educated health-care providers in the area.
It would also enable providers to offer more telemedicine.
