Community Needs Assessment survey mailed out this upcoming week to 4,000 Winona County households

Winona County Health and Human Services and Winona Health are teaming up to learn what needs are present in the community.

This week, a Community Needs Assessment survey, which is administered by a third party, will be sent out to random households in the county — with a total of 4,000 surveys expected to be mailed out.

Each survey is eight pages and includes questions about topics such as demographics, healthy eating, time since last health appointments, etc.

Though there are tracking numbers on the surveys, all answers are anonymous.

Vanessa Southworth, community wellbeing director at Live Well Winona, shared that these numbers are to simply allow staff to know which households have returned their surveys, so that further reminders are sent to them about it.

Project Fine works to help some individuals who may not be fully fluent in English fill out the surveys.

Southworth and Melanie Tatge, Winona County public health supervisor, shared that on average about a third of the surveys -- which need to be filled out by household members that are over 18 years old -- are completed and sent back.

Once the responses are collected, Southworth and Tatge explained, the information is examined and discussed by local stakeholders -- including local higher education institutes, nonprofits, WIC and more -- so that a plan can be made to help support the county's residents better.

Community organizations, institutions and other businesses are welcome to reach out to Winona Health or Winona County Health and Human Services to join the discussion to create this plan.

Listening sessions will also be held to gather community input. To receive information about the sessions, people can send their name and email address to vanessa.southworth@livewellwinona.org.

The finished improvement plan to help address needs in the community is expected to be released in the upcoming fall.

The survey process is completed every three years so that the most up-to-date needs are examined and worked on.

In past years, the Community Needs Assessment surveys have resulted in support opportunities being created, like the Winona Community HUB, which helps connect families to resources in their community.

To people who receive this year's survey, Southworth said, "We encourage them to fill out the survey, because of the fact that it's really important for us to gather this information to get information about the health of our community and how to improve it. But also people should understand that it's completely voluntary. It's also completely anonymous, so their responses will not be known to us. We don't know who's filling out the survey."

For questions about the survey, contact Southworth at 507-474-9825.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.