Community members gather together in Winona to support peaceful democracy

Peaceful democracy was the focus of the Together We Rise: Mobilization for Democracy and Community Action rally Saturday outside the Winona County courthouse, where a group of passionate people joined together — in a socially distanced format — to give voice to what they care about and what they think needs to change in the community around them.

“No matter who claims to have won this election, we must be patient, count every vote, and insist that it is the will of the people that decide our elections,” rally organizers said in an email announcing the event. “Regardless of the outcome of the election, we recognize there is still much work to do to get to the world we want. The road to justice and freedom is long, and we have many miles yet to walk. But, we have begun. Together we rise, together we show that the people have the power to shape the world we want to live in.”