Winona County and surrounding area residents took time Tuesday night to practice a key skill: teamwork. Together, a room full of people, including many child care providers, examined and pondered the problem of child care shortage locally.
The results of the Winona County Child Care Potential Needs Analysis, which included surveys sent to a variety of community members, was shocking.
According to information gathered through the use of ZIP codes in the county, about 515 children under the age of 5 did not have access to slots with child care providers.
Looking at parents in the workforce with children and looking at results from school districts resulted in similar numbers, with 533 slots and 568 slots being needed, respectively.
The need for infant care options was prominent, as about 133 slots were estimated to be needed. For toddlers, about 41 slots were estimated.
Another problem that was revealed was that Winona County has a higher rate than the rest of the state of how many providers had more than 20 years of experience. Thirty-two of the 87 local providers fell into this category, leading to worries that these providers may retire in the near future.
That brings to light great concern because, according to First Children’s Finance that helped lead the town hall meeting, child-care services is not a popular field for people to enter. With factors such as little benefits, long hours and a small profit margin, a career as a provider is challenging, according to survey results.
Families deal with this lack of child care through many different options, including finding child care out of the county, arranging shifts in a way that allows for an adult to always be at home and being stay-at-home parents.
For both working parents and their employers, surveys revealed, the child-care shortage is affecting the workforce and the ability to get jobs done.
Information also revealed that families are worried about having children because of the shortage present. Families also wanted more options about where they can go for child care that fit their needs and interests specifically.
The cost of child care is also high in the county, with costs annually being shown to reach more than $10,000 at times.
After the facts were revealed to the attendees, it was time to brainstorm in hopes that the ideas discussed will soon help fight the problem.
A few ideas that were mentioned included “subsidized wages for providers/workers,” “a way to provide benefits to providers” and to “lobby at the state and federal level for more early childhood funding/grants.”
The information and thoughts gathered during the town hall meeting will help the county’s core team on this topic develop new strategies to make child care more accessible and higher quality.
First Children’s Finance, the Winona Area Birth to Grade Three Committee and Winona Rural Child Care Innovation Program Team sponsored the town hall meeting.
