Community grants awarded to local arts, humanitarian programs

The Winona Community Foundation has awarded eight grants totaling $45,200 to area nonprofit organizations as listed below.
Community grants are made possible through gifts and wills and supported by a percentage of the general trust fund of the Winona Community Foundation.
- The Great River Shakespeare Festival was awarded $5,500 to increase the accessibility of upcoming events to people with physical and emotional disabilities, including patrons with hearing or vision loss, patrons with wheelchairs and a special performance for patrons with an autism spectrum disorder.
- The Habitat for Humanity – Winona and Fillmore counties was awarded $7,500 to repair and replace critically deteriorated roofs through the “A Brush With Kindness” program, which supports people with low-income or health or mobility issues.
- The Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota was awarded $2,500 to provide legal services to more immigrants and refugees in the Winona area, a growing population that struggles with access to legal services with recent changes in immigration policies.
- The Mid-West Music Fest was awarded $7,500 for future events, providing a multi-genre, community-building music event that creates cultural and economic growth in Winona.
- The Minnesota Marine Art Museum was awarded $4,000 to support art access days for its Second Saturdays program, which offers reduced admission at $1, themed art activities and gallery tours as a way to be inviting and accessible to the Winona community.
- Ready Set School was awarded $5,000 to support its voucher program to provide school supplies and clothing for low-income K-12 Winona County students for fall 2020.
- SEMCAC was awarded $5,000 to expand low-cost and nutritious meals for seniors in Winona County through dining and delivery service to promote good health and dignity for older people.
- Buffalo County Land and Trails Trust was awarded $8,200 for its Flyway Trail project to fund trail amenities including signage, benches and bike racks. The Flyway Trail is a multi-purpose recreational trail along the Mississippi River Valley between Wisconsin and Minnesota. In addition, the Board of Directors directed $1,800 from the Connect People to Nature Fund to the Flyway Trail project for total financial support of $10,000.
To learn more about the Foundation and grant program, visit winonacf.org.
