A mouthwatering and filling meal, as well as an outpouring of warmth, generosity and togetherness, are among the many things that were advertised for Tuesday’s free community Thanksgiving dinner at the East End Recreation Center.
Upon entering, patrons were greeted by a man in a turkey costume and another with a sign hanging around his neck that reads, “Free hugs.”
“We invite everyone from the whole community,” third-year volunteer Megan Graf said. “We reach out to a wide spectrum of ages and demographics. It’s not just for those who are in need, it’s for everyone.”
As Graf speaks, the turkey man walks by and answers a question from a child with a few gobbles thrown in for punctuation.
Graf said the dinner, which is made possible from donations and sponsors throughout Winona, is meant to demonstrate what the East End Recreation Center is about and how it wants to give back to the community.
“This is more than just a plate of food,” dinner organizer Ali Mayer said. “It’s a way for everyone to come together, from different walks of life.”
When the recreation center began offering its Thanksgiving community dinner as early as 2009, roughly 20 people were in attendance.
Jump ahead to 2019 and well over 100 people filled the center’s lobby and table-filled gymnasium, waiting in line and sitting, respectively, for an event that is dedicated to creating a sense of togetherness.
“I think for some people this is one of their social events,” Mayer said. “This is something they look forward to during this time of year, where they can get out and meet people and see old friends. I think it’s a really impactful thing for all of our demographics.”
Longtime attendee Julie Fassbender echoed Mayer.
“This is a way to build a community and connect people,” Fassbender said. “It doesn’t matter who you are. You’re invited and welcome here.”
A common sentiment was the recreation center’s dedication to creating a home-away-from-home environment, where people can be themselves, mingle and catch up with those they do not get to see often.
“Lydia Boysen, who started the event, wanted to build a community,” Fassbender said, “and this is a way to do that. It’s about connecting the community and building it, and I think that’s a part of what Lydia’s vision has always been.”
Fassbender also touched on how having an environment where people can come together helps make the community safer for everyone.
“Not that our neighborhoods aren’t safe, but I think it helps you know your neighbor,” Fassbender said.
