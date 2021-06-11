Community/county collaborative sessions mostly successful; youth engagement minimal

The community and county collaborative sessions hosted by Engage Winona between March and May can largely be considered a success, but some noted improvements could be made.

On Friday, Engage Winona released its final report on the sessions, which included a breakdown of what was done with the feedback it received from the community, as well as where some improvements could be made.

After recording nearly 500 comments to a variety of core issues related to Winona County’s justice program and systems from its first listening session back in March, the report states, Engage Winona released a separate report of the themes and focus areas that emerged from the sessions.

Nearly 100 people attended the session and more than 130 unique individuals completed a survey that was generated between mid-March and early April.

This session and its survey findings were then presented to the Winona County Board of Commissioners during an April 13 meeting.

Subsequent meetings weren’t as populated as the first, as a public Q&A with county officials back in April only saw roughly 50 people turn out, and a third and final event was also only attended by 40 to 50 people.