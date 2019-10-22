The Winona County Criminal Justice Coordination Council, in partnership with Winona Area Public Schools Community Education Program and the Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention, will present the sixth annual Community Collaboration Summit from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Winona Middle School Commons Area, 1570 Homer Road.
This year's focus will be on youth vaping, covering definitions, why parents should care and what can be done about the rising number of young vapers.
The event will feature presentations and a panel discussion, with time set aside for questions from attendees. Resource tables with information from ASAP, the National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota and Minnesota's Teen Challenge's "Know the Truth."
Anyone interested in learning more about vaping or the use of electronic cigarettes among youth is encouraged to attend. This topic will be one of particular interest to teachers, coaches, school administrators and parents and caretakers of children all ages and youths from grade school through high school.
Educators who attend will receive two hours of continuing education units at no charge. Admission is free to this event, and light refreshments will be served.
