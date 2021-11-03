Commonweal Theatre in Lanesboro announces performance schedule

The Commonweal Theatre in Lanesboro has announced the lineup of productions in celebration of its 34th year of producing professional, live theatre in Southeast Minnesota.

Hal Cropp, who will mark 30 years with the company in 2022, returns as producing artistic director for the organization.

“I am thrilled,” says Cropp, “to be planning a season filled with compelling, entertaining plays in which we will be able to tell stories with a greater scope, like Leading Ladies and The Mystery of Edwin Drood, while returning to an ability to expand artistic talent beyond our Resident Ensemble.

"I am also delighted,” he continues, “to be restoring our Apprentice Program, which will allow us to once again bring younger theater artists to live and work alongside members of our professional ensemble.”

The season kicks off in April with the poignant comedy, "I Ought to be in Pictures." Take a trip with Libby as she heads to Los Angeles to become a movie star and meet the father she never knew. With huge heart and wicked one-liners, playwright Neil Simon (of The Odd Couple fame) crafts a poignant comedy about the lengths we’ll go to for a second chance.

The summer rep lineup includes a sparkling screwball comedy and a rollicking musical whodunit. Opening in May is the hilarious "Leading Ladies" by Ken Ludwig. Stuck performing on the Moose Lodge circuit in Amish country, two down-on-their-luck actors hatch a wild plot to salvage their careers. It’s a delightful romp full of hijinks, high heels, and heart that you won't want to miss!

Coming in July and rounding out the summer repertory is "The Mystery of Edwin Drood" by Rupert Holmes. This rollicking musical whodunit—based on Charles Dickens’s unfinished novel—is packed with sweeping melodies, boisterous comedy, and 400 possible endings! Those endings are in the hands of the audience as they cast their vote as to who killed Edwin Drood. The Tony Award winning musical promises a jolly good time at the theatre.

The fall season features the riveting drama of "Good People" by David Lindsay-Abaire. After losing her job at the dollar store, a single mother is desperate to keep a roof over her head. Brimming with sharp humor, this drama examines the struggle between the haves and the have-nots.

Finally, the holiday season will be celebrated with the whimsical holiday adventure "Alice in Winter Wonderland" by Janet Allard and long-time Commonweal friend Michael Bigelow Dixon, who will serve as the director for the production. Alice is having a horrible holiday and she has homework – on Christmas Eve! – a book report on Alice in Wonderland. Disheartened, a drowsy Alice falls down her own rabbit hole and lands in an icy, wonder-less Wonderland. With Siri as her guide, the help of the Cheshire Cat, the Mad Hatter, and others, she sets off to restore wonder to their wintry world. Perfect for the whole family, this whimsical adventure is sure to warm your heart for the holidays.

The regular price for a Season Pass for five shows is $115 which is roughly $23 a ticket. 2022 Season Passes are now on sale at an “early bird” discounted price of $99 through November 14.

Commonweal Season Pass holders receive admission to each of the five mainstage shows, advance seating and discounted tickets for guests. Call the Commonweal box office at 800-657-7025 for more information.

Funding for Commonweal Theatre’s programming is provided in part by a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, through an appropriation by the Minnesota State Legislature, a grant from the McKnight Foundation, and private funders.

All mainstage performances are at the Commonweal Theatre, 208 Parkway Avenue North, in downtown Lanesboro.

For ticket reservations or information about any Commonweal events or programs, call 800-657-7025 or email tickets@CommonwealTheatre.org

