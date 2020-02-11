The Winona County board took the next step with the possible new county jail by approving the creation of a Jail Design and Construction Committee.
According to the resolution, the committee’s responsibilities will be “to guide and manage the jail design and construction project following the best practices standards for new jail construction projects.”
Members of the committee will be the county administrator, two county commissioners, the chief deputy sheriff, the county sheriff, a jail project manager, the county attorney, the county highway engineer and public member Justin Green.
It has yet to be determined which county commissioners will join the committee.
The temporary jail project manager position will be created to lead the way for the new jail with overseeing and making day-to-day decisions and coordinating the work of the project architect and construction manager.
The county board will regularly be presented recommendations for designs and budgets from the committee.
Many aspects of the future jail are yet to be determined, such as how many beds will be included.
