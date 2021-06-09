Commission urges use of options to avoid gas and electricity service interruption

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission urges consumers to take advantage of expanded repayment plan and energy assistance programs to avoid service disconnection.
Rate-regulated utilities began sending disconnection notices on June 1 and can begin disconnecting customers who have unpaid utility bills on August 2.
Utility consumers can avoid being disconnected by:
1. Applying for the Energy Assistance ProgramConsumers who have submitted an application that is pending or has been approved for the Energy Assistance Program will be protected from utility disconnection for one year, through April 30, 2022. Households with incomes below 60 percent of the state’s median income may be eligible, which is about $65,000 in annual income for a household of four.
Minnesotans should apply now to determine if they are income-eligible for the Energy Assistance Program. Request an application or find your local service provider for the Energy Assistance Program here online, mn.gov/commerce/eap.jsp or by phone, 800-657-3710 and press 1.
The Department of Commerce has expanded Energy Assistance by raising income eligibility and extending the deadline to apply to September 1, 2021.
2. Requesting a plan to repay what you owe
Consumers with past-due bills can call their utility and request to set up a plan to pay what they owe.
3. Calling for help
Consumers in need of assistance should call their utility to discuss available options. For additional help, the PUC Consumer Affairs Office is available to answer questions and to provide consumer mediation services. Ratepayers can contact the CAO at 651-296-0406, or 1-800-657-3782. Email at customer.puc@state.mn.us.
Negative credit reporting has permanently ended for the regulated utilities. By order of the PUC, consumers who have past-due utility bills will not have those late bills reported to credit reporting companies.