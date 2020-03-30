Rachelle Schultz: We’ll get through this together

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Our clinical staff members are being cross-trained to multiple areas to help where they may be needed. We have already been using telemedicine solutions to conduct clinic patient appointments at home. This works really well and ensures many patients, primarily those dealing with chronic conditions, can still access care from their provider without leaving home. Given that we don’t know when the current situation will lessen, we want to make sure our patients can safely get the care they need.

Keeping you up to date and an important request

I have posted several videos on our website addressing key topics we get a lot of questions about — such as testing, readiness, positive results, plus a community ask.

You can see any of them by going to www.winonahealth.org.

I want to double down on my community request to stay in place.

While we have been preparing and stand at the ready to care for Winonans, how many that is depends in large part on individual actions to protect yourself and others.

We have the coronavirus in Winona, recent testing confirmed this.

But those tests simply confirmed what we already believed, particularly given the limited testing that has been allowed.