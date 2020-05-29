Rachel Mergen: Walking into the Minneapolis protests

I can confidently say there is not much of a chance that the building will be used again as a store anytime soon, if it will even be left standing after the riots.

As for some of the other stores -- even the local Target -- they might not have burned down but they were rummaged through and some even flooded from their sprinkler systems.

It was time to leave when my eyes and lungs burned from the tear gas and smoke.

As I moved back to my car, I witnessed people outside of a church helping with first aid for the protestors. People were suffering from the tear gas.

Others were sharing their stories about having protective cushions strapped to their bodies being hit by multiple rubber bullets.

There was physical pain that night, along with the emotional pain already caused by the loss of Floyd.

I eventually moved toward the Hennepin County Government Center, where there were far fewer people at 11 p.m. than there were near the precinct.

A line of police officers blocked the doors, with dozens of others inside the building seemingly prepared for any attacks.

More peaceful protestors sat on the cement in front of the officers.