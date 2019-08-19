Today starts a new chapter in our home that I’ve been dreading since February 18, 2001.
That was the day my first child was born, and yesterday we left him four hours away at college.
Though most every parent of a college student warned me the summer before college is hard, you will be ready to kick them out the door, I still had grand plans for us, the two of us becoming best friends, hanging out and having fun. That clearly was a dream.
The first obstacle is summer. It goes fast enough, the days may be longer but the months seem to be shorter.
The next obstacle would be our personalities; something happened this summer that made us disagree with each other even more, something I didn’t think could be possible. The disagreements always leave me a mess because they end and then I have mom guilt.
I shouldn’t be arguing. After all he would be leaving soon, which he caught on to pretty early and dare I say may have used it to his advantage.
Learning to be a parent of an adult is another obstacle.
I still haven’t clarified the line between parent and friend. I want to be his friend and there have been moments where we get along like friends, we can talk and laugh, but then something happens that I feel I have to switch gears and turn back into mom. Usually it’s me worrying about something he may or may not be doing or something I learned about my now adult child, then the friendship falls apart and I become a ridiculous overreacting mother.
When I turned into that mother, I had to remind myself he’s leaving, he will be hours away and my thumb won’t be on him. I won’t know what he’s doing. My friends and family have had to remind me of this several times this summer.
Often I think it’s the curse of living in a college town and knowing what goes on and what can happen — both good and bad. When worrying about my son, the bad things that can happen always come to mind first.
The biggest thing I realized about my dream, and it’s not necessarily an obstacle, is knowing he was ready to go. He’d been ready for awhile but I chose to ignore the signs, and there were many. The biggest is his increased independence. I want to do things for him, but he chooses to do them himself, far beyond the days of trying to tie his shoes.
I think we are cheated as parents, we are cheated of time. I’d like to know who decided 18 is when you become an adult. Why not 20?
We get 18 years with our children and then the rest of the world gets them. Eighteen years just doesn’t seem long enough, though when he was colicky and wouldn’t sleep I didn’t think I’d make it one year.
To put time into perspective, when I started this column, I was writing about letting him go on the bus for kindergarten.
We don’t have children to keep them forever. I look back with so many regrets of how we could have done things differently for him, but we have to trust we did enough that he will succeed, because we can’t change anything.
Over the course of the summer, I did get to hang out with him a little bit.
We had some decent moments that I hope he will hold as close as I do, because it will be those moments and all the other great memories I need right now as our household changes.
There’s a little less laundry, a little more food and a lot more quiet around the house. I know he’s not gone forever, but he has left our nest and taken a little piece of me with him.
