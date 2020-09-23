Jerome Christenson: Where are the grownups?

But then again, what is the real threat of disease and death when fun, games, and adolescent glory are at stake?

Time was, the grownups would have something to say about that.

Remember grownups? Y’know, the head-shaking no-funski’s that put the kibosh on all manner of whoop-di-doo ideas?

The grumps and grinches that made us put on a coat, wear our galoshes, a hat and mittens because it was cold outside and keeping warm trumped looking cool? Remember the lunch ladies who made us eat our peas before they’d hand out the ice cream? The mean mom who took the bulb out of your bedroom lamp because it was past your bedtime and you needed your sleep. Remember them? Grownups? The old farts that got in the way of all the fun stuff and made us suffer for our own good?

And it was for our own good … even back then, we knew that.

Where the heck are the grownups now?

They’re not on the Minnesota State High School League board, that’s for sure.