Jerome Christenson: What I didn’t do on my summer vacation

They were the kids who starred in Pee Wee League baseball and enrolled in Junior Lifesaving at the municipal pool. They took summer classes in enrichment algebra, volunteered to help with Vacation Bible School, went to Citizenship Camp, earned a half-dozen merit badges on their way to becoming Eagle Scouts, and mowed lawns for elderly neighbors without getting paid.

From where I sat, their summers were nothing to envy, at least until they had to write about them.

For me and the guys I hung out with, that start-of-school essay was considerably more creative writing than reportage.

It wasn’t that summer lacked for memorable moments, it was just that the recounting of those moments was better done under the seal of the confessional than in a classroom essay that might just be shared with mom, dad, the principal or the law.

Summer just wasn’t the time for constructive activities. Nine months of classroom rules and rigid routine had us primed to shed that thickening veneer of civilization right along with school shoes and mimeographed worksheets.

Given the opportunity, we went feral … juvenile rat-packs scurrying about the village generally up to no-good, or something as close to no-good as we dared get.