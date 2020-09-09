Jerome Christenson: What I didn’t do on my summer vacation

A lot of elementary school essayists have to be in a tough spot this week.
We all know the drill. First week back at school, pencil and notebook paper at the ready, assignment in neat letters on the blackboard … “Write 500 words on ‘What I did on my summer vacation.’ Spelling and neatness count.”
But what does a kid do when not only are blackboards a thing of the past, but summer’s most vivid memories hover around worry and wearing a mask?
Not only is the poor kid stuck in a Zoom classroom with nothing to shoot spitballs at but a computer screen, but there’s the all-but-insurmountable challenge of trying to stretch “Not much of nothing” into 500 neatly spelled words. Due first thing tomorrow morning.
In the best of times, I dreaded that seemingly inevitable first hurdle to getting the school year properly underway. It was right there along with passing out dental cards, getting weighed and measured and lining up for a Mantoux test to be sure you didn’t contract TB sometime over the summer. Dredging up the reportable high points of the previous three misspent months was an unwelcome challenge.
When that assignment appeared I envied the kids I’d been pitying all summer … the kids who actually did something during the summer, generally because their parents made them do it.
They were the kids who starred in Pee Wee League baseball and enrolled in Junior Lifesaving at the municipal pool. They took summer classes in enrichment algebra, volunteered to help with Vacation Bible School, went to Citizenship Camp, earned a half-dozen merit badges on their way to becoming Eagle Scouts, and mowed lawns for elderly neighbors without getting paid.
From where I sat, their summers were nothing to envy, at least until they had to write about them.
For me and the guys I hung out with, that start-of-school essay was considerably more creative writing than reportage.
It wasn’t that summer lacked for memorable moments, it was just that the recounting of those moments was better done under the seal of the confessional than in a classroom essay that might just be shared with mom, dad, the principal or the law.
Summer just wasn’t the time for constructive activities. Nine months of classroom rules and rigid routine had us primed to shed that thickening veneer of civilization right along with school shoes and mimeographed worksheets.
Given the opportunity, we went feral … juvenile rat-packs scurrying about the village generally up to no-good, or something as close to no-good as we dared get.
With most moms at home and accustomed to our being gone during the school day, parents really didn’t much notice our absence and were certainly not in the habit of keeping tabs on what we were up to once we were out of the house and immediate earshot.
We prospered under a regime of parental benign neglect – getting in and out of scrapes by our own devices and learning the value of credible deniability though first-hand experience.
Trouble was, tales of fireworks, skinny dipping, smokes stashed under the garage rafters and midnight raids on an unlocked garage beer fridge just didn’t seem to be the stuff you wanted to share with the woman who was going to oversee your daily affairs for the next nine months.
Better to recount the family weekend at Wisconsin Dells and helping Mom pickle beets.
But this summer the Dells were pretty much closed and not many moms still make pickles. Nobody smokes anymore. People keep their garages locked. Fireworks are pretty much legal and it’s hard for a kid to go skinny dipping when they rarely get to leave the house.
Good luck on those essays, kids. Good luck indeed.
