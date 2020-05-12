Jerome Christenson: Time fries during the pandemic

Of course, that would leave my whole house smelling like a deep fryer for the better part of a week – a high price to pay for a strip of deep fried potato. Some things are best left to the professionals.

Like pizza. Just buying the ingredients and working the dough makes even your average pie a costly mess to assemble and since there’s no way a kitchen range can duplicate the blistering heat of a brick-lined, slate-bed professional pizza oven, even the best domestic effort is pretty much bound to be sub-par.

For that matter, even if I usually have a can of kraut in my cupboard, if I hanker for a Reuben, odds are against having stocked a fresh loaf of Russian rye, much less corned beef, swill and a bottle of thousand island.

So, for the duration, I do without.

Yeah, I know, there’s carryout available, but truth be told, I’ve never been much of a carryouter. Call me fussy if you like, cuz I guess I am.

When it comes to food, I want to eat it when it’s at its best. Packing the finest meal into a Styrofoam clamshell and toting it through traffic to my accustomed spot at the kitchen table just isn’t the same as a waiter hustling a steaming plate direct to my table along with an offer to bring another fresh, cold beer.