Jerome Christenson: This way to the Egress…

Give him a participation trophy. Buy him a Happy Meal. Turn on his night light and tuck him in with his binky.

Maybe he’ll feel better in the morning.

Not likely. After all, the Electoral College gave him a failing grade and the eviction notice for his government housing comes due January 20. He may not like it, but for most of us, the whole election thing is a done deal.

To me, it looked like the whole thing was settled better than a month ago. 1…2…3…40 million…80 million … the votes added up and one guy got more than the other guy. Now for all the years I’ve been around and, as I’m told, all the years before me, that bit of mathematical reality should have settled things. It should have been all over, but the shouting.

And, as it works out, it was. We’ve just had to put up with a God-awful lot of shouting, that’s all.

It’s nothing anybody who’s raised kids hasn’t experienced – the overtired, overexcited toddler, tantrum triggered by not getting his way, or the spoiled, over-indulged adolescent sulking finally confronted with an uncompromising “no.” It’s just odd to see it in an erstwhile adult – especially one who commands a nuclear arsenal.