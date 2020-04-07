Jerome Christenson: There's no excuse

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Public health really shouldn’t be a craft fair project.

Now don’t think for a minute that I’m in any way denigrating the good work done by all the folks diligently stitching quilting squares, blue jean patches and even plush purple Crown Royal whiskey bags into face masks better to contain the contagion caused by the coronavirus. I applaud their effort and community-minded dedication, especially since my own tentative attempts at mastering needle and threat ended in multiple self-inflicted puncture wounds and blood-stained fabric.

Our do-it-themselfers are doing us a real public service, but, in truth, it’s a service the public should have done for itself.

This pandemic caught us with our pants down and there’s no excuse for that.

It’s not like a suddenly appearing, fast-moving, all-infecting disease is new to the human experience.

It seems like we might have learned something from smallpox, cholera, the black plague, Spanish flu, SARS, MERS, Ebola, H1N1 and a long list of other maladies that periodically sweep through the population, laying folks low, filling the graveyards and providing a grim reminder of our personal mortality, societal fragility and cultural amnesia.