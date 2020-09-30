Jerome Christenson: The joy of being three and a half

In a flash we learned the power of “No!”; that we had power to make our lives better or less good.

And at three and a half we set out with a vengeance to make our little lives better. We knew full was better than hungry. Warm was better than cold. Anger made our stomachs hurt, while fun and laughter made every day better

And we knew we weren’t alone in the world. While we could feed ourselves, the food came from somewhere, someone else. We shared the house we lived in and had to get along with the people who lived there with us. We learned to use the toilet; not to pull the dog’s tail; to say “please” and “thank you” and “may I?” We learned to share – because when everyone was happy, everyone was happy.

Somehow, it seems, as we get older we get forgetful. We get to be 10, 12, 20 and more and start getting the idea that we’re doing stuff all on our own. That because we can hit a ball farther, run a race faster, or live in a house that’s bigger we count for more and other folks for less.

That if we’re full, warm, and healthy that’s all that counts. We forget that we’re not alone in the world. And that scares us. As it should.