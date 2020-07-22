Jerome Christenson: Tanks -- for doing what needs to be done

I have to say, with part of that observation, they got it right — nobody got hurt. That was the idea from the get-go. As for overkill, let’s talk about that.

I’m going to be upfront about one thing, and if some folks want to call me biased because of it — I’m good with that.

In my career and in my personal life I’ve spent a good amount of time hanging out with police officers and their families. I’ve hung around with local cops on duty and off since I was a kid and one of my best friend’s dad was a deputy sheriff.

So when I hear about somebody getting hurt — or killed — in a confrontation between an officer and a suspect — my concern is going both ways.

And in this case, I’m solidly on the side of what some well-intentioned folks are calling overkill. While the nation’s attention is focused on cases of police misconduct and criticism of law enforcement in general, let’s not for a moment lose sight of the fact that so far this year 132 police officers have died in the line of duty — 29 of them by gunfire.

Just sit back and think on it for a moment — how many jobs do you know of that have “get shot at” as part of the job description?