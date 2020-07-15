Jerome Christenson: Say it again, Ben

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ben Franklin said it: “In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.” Well, if you’re among us on the green side of the sod, today’s the day to pay up.

I guess a grim pundit might suggest that COVID gave us both an extra 90 days and a novel means to exercise our singular levy-defying option. But it’s mid-July and the heat’s on. The day of reckoning has arrived and I reckon, as usual, the most of us — not being billionaires — will pay up.

As if we had a choice. For any of us drawing a paycheck, Uncle Sam has already taken what he claims as his due. Filing a 1040 is just our way of trying to get a bit of it back.

The scheme behind paying income tax is a lot like running a big sale at a discount merchant.

We’re charged full price, then have to send in a form to get a refund for what we were overcharged. Fail to do the paperwork and Uncle Sam gets your money, regardless … and if you’re dead, well, the IRS does Ben Franklin one better.

Thinking of taxes at this time of year sort of picks an old scab for me. It was right about now, better than a half century past, that I first made personal acquaintance with the Internal Revenue Service.