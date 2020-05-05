Jerome Christenson: Rally ’round the Black Flag

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

First COVID. Then no baseball. Too many hogs. Not enough TP. And now, murder hornets.

Just when we’re thinking it might almost be safe to step outdoors comes word that hornets the size of small airplanes carrying a load of venom capable of dissolving human flesh have nested on the American continent and may be poised to spread among us.

They’re Asian giant hornets, and in their native Japan, every year hornet stings kill four times as many people as gunshots. They may prove to be the least welcome Japanese import since karaoke.

OK, maybe they’re not the size of a single-engine Cessna, but still, a few thousand ill-tempered two-inch flying hypodermic needles aren’t the stuff of a Welcome Wagon visit in any neighborhood.

This bug is to our run-of-the-mill yellow jacket what COVID is to the sniffles. It’s a critter right out of Jurassic Park, sort of a T. Rex of the insect world. They eat honeybees by the hiveful and sting the living bejeezuz out of anything or anybody that gets them annoyed. So far they’ve set up shop in northwestern Washington state, but if you’re about to draw a measure of reassurance from the remoteness of that location remember, the first COVID case was in Seattle.