Jerome Christenson: Please, don’t put a squeeze on the Charmin

Afraid. That’s the key word here. COVID-19, the coronavirus, went from a bad cold, sort of like the flu, that some people were catching in places way, far away to “Stay home! Close your schools! Don’t even go to church – praying may be hazardous to your health!” in less time than it takes to binge-watch a season of “Survivor.”

It was like a real-life Zombie Apocalypse that caught us with our pants down, and when it did, it seems about the only thing we could think of to do was buy toilet paper.

We did a good job of it, too. Within 48 hours, you could spot the slow and inattentive by the boxes of Kleenex resignedly set beside the commode.

Well, we had to do something. Faced with a threat where neither flight nor fight is an option, there was little choice but to follow the old Valley Girl mantra of defiance: When the going gets tough, the tough go shopping.

So we hit the stores. Did a real number on the macaroni and serious damage to the canned bean supply, but it was hand sanitizer and TP where our VISA cards really shone – cleaned those shelves like cats after supper. Hauled it home, filled up the hall closet and now … we wait.

And hope.

And worry.