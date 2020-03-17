Jerome Christenson: Please, don’t put a squeeze on the Charmin

This might be a bit personal.
After all, there aren’t many things more personal than those that go on inside your bathroom.
This has to do with … well … toilet paper.
Yes, of course I use it. That’s not the issue here. It’s how I buy it that has come under significant public scrutiny as of late.
Oh, it’s not really that extreme, a semi sent directly from Kimberly Clark doesn’t periodically back up to my front door, but I’m not one to wait for a pending pandemic to assure myself of an adequate future supply.
Charmin Essential — extra soft in the mega roll, that’s my brand. I keep a 12-pack stashed in the bathroom linen closet, and when the stock gets down to the bottom layer it’s time to schedule a stop at Wally World. Time to buy more.
And in ordinary times that is such a non-big deal nobody anywhere would give it so much as a passing thought.
But you don’t have to be a churchgoer to know we’ve moved out of ordinary time. When all across America, moms, dads and worried old people are stripping store shelves of even gas-station-grade bargain basement TP, folks are clearly scared of something … and if we’re afraid that we can’t cover our butts, we’re making darn sure we’ll at least be able to wipe ‘em.
Afraid. That’s the key word here. COVID-19, the coronavirus, went from a bad cold, sort of like the flu, that some people were catching in places way, far away to “Stay home! Close your schools! Don’t even go to church – praying may be hazardous to your health!” in less time than it takes to binge-watch a season of “Survivor.”
It was like a real-life Zombie Apocalypse that caught us with our pants down, and when it did, it seems about the only thing we could think of to do was buy toilet paper.
We did a good job of it, too. Within 48 hours, you could spot the slow and inattentive by the boxes of Kleenex resignedly set beside the commode.
Well, we had to do something. Faced with a threat where neither flight nor fight is an option, there was little choice but to follow the old Valley Girl mantra of defiance: When the going gets tough, the tough go shopping.
So we hit the stores. Did a real number on the macaroni and serious damage to the canned bean supply, but it was hand sanitizer and TP where our VISA cards really shone – cleaned those shelves like cats after supper. Hauled it home, filled up the hall closet and now … we wait.
And hope.
And worry.
Me? I still have a half-dozen rolls stashed in the closet, but this morning when I stopped by the store for a box of bran flakes and grated cheese there appeared to be paper products back in stock.
I let them be, but I did yield to temptation and left with a package of spicy beef sticks that were neither on my list nor in my dietary best interests. But they’ll go well with the beer I picked up next door and the friends I hope to share them with … at a safe social distance, of course.
There’s an important word there too … social.
The best antidotes to the contagion of fear and disease are hope and compassion, and we spread those from one to another as well and just as effectively.
It was almost 90 years ago when Franklin Roosevelt reminded a shaken nation that “all we have to fear is fear itself.” Add a rather nasty little virus to that and it’s no less true.
If we don’t succumb to the fear, we can surely get past the virus. We just need to look out for each other. Wash our hands and look out for each other.
And if you have an extra roll, share it with a neighbor.