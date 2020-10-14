Jerome Christenson: Passings

So amid the season’s brilliant colors and bountiful harvest is the haunted awareness of the needfulness of dying. Death is the destiny of life, the necessary making room for what is to come. In death we recognize the seeds of new life.

For as winter follows fall, spring follows winter, and it is the harvest of this season, this season of passing, that sustains us through those bleak and lifeless days and gives the seed that, in its time, will replenish our world. It is a good life that passes on seed to renew the world.

This was the season of my dad’s passing. For little more than five years short of a century he flourished, outliving trees and outlasting styles, trends and technologies. I knew him all my life, in ways that changed with the seasons and grew deeper with time. With Mom he was my first teacher, though probably not my last, and no doubt I’ve passed his lessons on to some whose lives I have touched.

It was his very living that was his lesson, a curriculum sustained through success and hardship; the seeds of a life lived with wisdom, love and kindness.