Pretty much every day, right around suppertime, my phone rings…
Usually, earlier in the day, it’s tried to interrupt my lunch as well.
Invariably, I pick it up, take a look, set it down and cuss.
It’s not my dad. It’s not a friend. It’s not even my dentist reminding me I have a hygienist appointment coming up. I don’t know who it is, but I do know what it is: another #@%%*#! jabbering robot.
And I do know what to expect if I should pick up. I’ll be greeted by a chipper female voice, the sort of voice that would have sent my teenage hormones to the stratosphere half a century ago, but now she’s asking if I’ve planned ahead and purchased adequate burial insurance.
I’d rather not interrupt tucking into a broiled center-cut pork chop with thoughts of headstones, formaldehyde and cremation urns. Much less discuss them with an automated recording.
But then again, she may be ever-so-eager to inform me that I’ve been selected for a free cruise to one exotic destination or another. Now I consider it a fine accomplishment to cage a Sunday afternoon ride on a friend’s motorboat, which leads me to harbor an air of skepticism when out of the blue a disembodied auto-voice offers to whisk me away to Grand Bahama, Majorca and Timbuktu just because of the swell fellow I certainly am.
Sorry, as a kid I lost enough quarters to the carnival barkers at the county fair to know if it sounds too good to be true, it is too good to be true.
I have no desire to be put ashore on some godforsaken Caribbean sandspit because I decline to buy into the once-in-a-lifetime timeshare opportunity hidden in the 14th paragraph of fine print.
And I’m equally certain that I’ve done nothing to inspire the confidence of a Nigerian prince, Muscovite heiress or Paraguayan jefe to the extent that they wish to entrust me with their sizable personal fortune … for a small handling fee.
I also seriously doubt I’ve won any multimillion-dollar sweepstakes that I’ve never entered; am the beneficiary of a hitherto for unknown billionaire great uncle; or am deserving of a rare and limited opportunity to invest in an offshore Nicaraguan platinum mine.
Nor do I believe I’ve blundered into owing the IRS a small fortune in back taxes, payable only in iTunes gift cards.
And my 3-year-old granddaughter is unlikely to be calling to be bailed out of a provincial lockup in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.
Such are the opportunities I pass up while my iPhone buzzes so persistently in my pocket.
Unfortunately, other folks have a more open and welcoming spirit than I.
Having grown up when a ringing phone brought news from distant relatives or an invitation to dinner from the folks next door, they’ll pick up and, reluctant to be thought of as rude, listen a bit too long to the persuasive stranger on the other end, mumble “yes” once too often and hours or days later find themselves and their money going separate ways.
Others of us, more curmudgeonly by nature and experience, find the near daily interruptions annoying, at best, — like having to ignore Fox News on a waiting room TV or putting up with a video ad for gas station doughnuts while topping off the tank with unleaded.
So it was with real pleasure I learned that among the first orders of business for Minnesota Democrats when the Legislature convenes will be to offer a bill making these pestiferous robotic ringy-dingys illegal in Minnesota with criminal penalties for the living, breathing fraudsters and public nuisances responsible for them.
Now, if they only would do something about those #@%%*#! gas pump videos …
