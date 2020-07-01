Jerome Christenson: One more measly thing

It was a Saturday morning when the measles intervened in my day’s plans. I’d finished up my Saturday morning ration of cartoons and was about to head out to see what the neighborhood guys were up to when Mom stopped me by the kitchen sink, looked closely behind my ears and the back of my neck, then hooked a finger in my T-shirt collar to peer down at my chest. She gave her diagnosis and told me I was going nowhere. I had the measles.

I wasn’t surprised. The guys on the corner came down with it the week before and every day there was another empty desk or two in the classroom. Come Monday, there’d be one more.

For the moment though, I felt just fine – except maybe for a little scratchy at the back of my throat, and the thought of just stretching out on the sofa for a while didn’t sound all that bad. But the day, then the week, went rapidly downhill.

Across the decades I remember the fever, the coughing, the feeling downright miserable as the red blotches spread then began to fade. Just as I was starting to enjoy daytime TV again, a stack of make-up worksheets was delivered to my sickroom, adding one more misery to overcome.