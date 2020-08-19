Jerome Christenson: Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night…

In time of peace, it depended on the Post Office to deliver the tax returns that paid the nation’s bills.

In time of war, it depended on the Post Office to deliver the draft notices that mustered an army in its defense. The fact that the United States has had a post office long before there was a United States says a lot about how important delivering the mail has been.

Ben Franklin was put in charge of the Royal Mail in 1753, when the postal service was about the only thing that tied together the British colonies strung out along the eastern seaboard.

Twenty years later, when the colonials were getting fed up with King George in general and British taxes in particular, the Committees of Correspondence made effective use of the royal mail to drum up discontent with his royal majesty.

And when the disgruntled colonists got themselves organized, in July 1775, the Continental Congress put Ben in charge of organizing a new postal service for the colonies. A year later, that post office delivered copies of the Declaration of Independence to all corners of the new nation.