Jerome Christenson: Moral arc will bend toward justice

Let’s not minimize the depth of the racial divide challenging each and every one of us. Four hundred years ago, Africans were brought here as property and designated by the framers of the Constitution as being 3/5 of a human being – the former declaration of all men being created equal notwithstanding.

And let’s not pretend that this brutal heritage is a thing of the sepia-toned past – Americans born into slavery were still living when I drew my first breath. People of African descent were second-class citizens at best – if their identity as citizens or even as human beings was respected at all.

But change was afoot. In the space of a short lifetime, we went from Jim Crow to Barack Obama – from a rigidly segregated military force to an African-American commander-in-chief.

But change of this depth and magnitude isn’t simply written in law books, it takes place in the hearts and minds of the people who live it and through it. Attitudes and assumptions passed from generation to generation; folkways, traditions, patterns of thought and of speech – consider: my generation was perhaps the first and no doubt the last to be instructed that in polite company the word to use was “Negro.”