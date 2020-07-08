Jerome Christenson: Leave John Wayne out of this

It’s that bit of evolutionary one-upmanship that gave Og the Caveman the insight that, after he’d done a dumb thing, not to do that dumb thing again — and after he saw Ug do a dumb thing, he wouldn’t do that dumb thing either.

Consequently, we outlasted the saber tooth and are here to deal with COVID — at which much of the rest of the world is doing reasonably well. We Americans, on the other hand, seem to be at a Darwinian disadvantage.

Somehow a significant number of us have gotten the notion that dealing with the virus is akin to the plot of an old John Wayne movie — a high noon facedown in the middle of Main Street.

There’s this macho thing — and its feminine equivalent — that taking measures to keep ourselves and our neighbors safe is somehow cowardly, an ovine and un-American response to an existential challenge.

The sense of it is reminiscent of the attitude of a carload of 1960s high school boys out for a joy ride. We’d hit the curves on Highway 76 with tires squealing, but there wasn’t a buckled seat belt among us — nobody was about to look like a chicken in front of the guys.