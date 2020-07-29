Jerome Christenson: Keep me in for the ball game

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cubs are back in Wrigley Field. We’re gonna have a summer after all.

COVID or no COVID, Dr. Fauci says “Play ball!” and just as the season was getting grim, it was Opening Day — never mind the All-Star Break, it’s better late than never.

Halfway through a summer that hadn’t given

us much to look forward to beyond local sweet corn and garden tomatoes, the good doctor’s wild pitch meant that, for at least this one thing, we wouldn’t have to wait until next year.

So yeah, we can settle in, properly masked and social distanced, crack a Corona and tune in to a game that could have been tailor-made for a pandemic.

Nine players take up positions on better than four acres of open ground — even with bases loaded and a scattering of umpires on field to keep order, sport doesn’t get more social distanced than that.

The pitcher’s not six, but 60 feet from the batter; the center fielder’s standing all by his lonesome in a vast expanse of green grass, and long, long before anyone outside of China ever heard of Wuhan, both the catcher and the home plate ump were wearing masks.

If there ever’s gonna be a game for the summer of 2020, baseball is it.