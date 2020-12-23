Jerome Christenson: Joy to the world

St. Luke’s Christmas story might help point the way. We like to think of it as an event sent from heaven, but living through it must have seemed like hell.

Think of it…setting out on a cross country journey in the middle of winter, nine months pregnant and sitting on a donkey, no less. No truck stops. No Mac and Don’s. No Sirius XM radio. Just a desolate rocky trail from Nazareth to Bethlehem and no Travelocity to lock in motel reservations when you get there – and, of course, we all know how that worked out. You betcha — history’s worst hotel room. Not the neat little manger scene set up in front of the church altar or even the live nativity on display on the front lawn. No, think a ramshackle old sheep shed. Dark, drafty, no door to speak of, ankle-deep manure and barely a dry spot in the dirty straw to lie down on.

All this just to pay your taxes…

And, of course, now it’s time to go into labor.

Yeah, nothing like a cobweb draped, manure crusted, rat-infested obstetrical suite to welcome a first-born child. Sweating, pushing, grimacing… a fat horse-fly lands on the infant wrapped in his mother’s travel-stained shawl and laid in a dirty feed trough still damp with donkey slobber, while, all alone, Dad does his best to staunch the bleeding and help the new mother make it through the night.

That is the event we commemorate every year – usually tidied up to a considerable degree, the better to fit our tidied up lives. But this year, as we are so tempted to feel so put out and offended by disrupted traditions, frustrated expectations and a general weariness of life too long thrown out of kilter it may be a good time to reflect on what is, for virtually all of us, our relative good fortune. If after that journey, after that birth, angels could proclaim joy to the world, goodwill to all, how much more – even now — do we have to celebrate?

Christenson, former reporter and editor of the Winona Daily News, grew up in Caledonia, Minn.

