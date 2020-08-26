Jerome Christenson: In Minnesota, it's no fair

But it’s tough. As a kid who grew up clambering over the big tractors up on Machinery Hill and sweating away a bored hour while Mom perused the hand- stitched quilts and home-canned green beans in the overheated exhibit buildings, going to the big fair in The Cities was a high point of every summer.

I mean where else could a kid see the World’s Largest Hog, fill up on Peter’s Wieners and swill All The Milk You Can Drink For a Dime?

Going to the fair was a chance to see things that just weren’t around every day. Like watching hometown girl Madge Stapleton sit in a refrigerated glass box while a bundled up artist carved her face into a block of butter, then heading over the Grandstand to see Liza Minnelli belt out songs from “Cabaret” on a stage set where stock cars would race the next day.

It was a chance to collect a half dozen-yardsticks and hit up the gimme-booths for enough pencils and ballpoint pens to last the coming school year, tossing the accompanying commercial propaganda into the nearest waste bin at the first opportunity.