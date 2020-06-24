Jerome Christenson: How sweet it isn't

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I may not understand race, but I think I’ve got a pretty good handle on pancake syrup.

And rice.

Let me tell ya, from where I sit it feels like we’ve been given a serious, nationwide wedgie. All of a sudden we became very aware of something we’d been pretty doggone comfortable with, taken for granted, not given a second thought.

One minute we’re busy social distancing and then next we’re picking our Fruit of the Looms out of our collective psychic backside, wondering “What the heck brought that on?”

Of course, it’s mostly us white folks doing the wondering. As if seeing a white man’s knee slowly squeeze the life out of a black body wasn’t enough to put sound and face to a gruesome reality that our day-to-day experience doesn’t reflect or share. A reality we’ve chosen to ignore or simply not chosen to see.

That’s where breakfast comes in.

Let’s be clear about it, though I think it’s safe to say most folks would have assumed it, I didn’t grow up in a household populated by servants … still don’t.