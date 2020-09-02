Jerome Christenson: Hi-ho! Hi-ho!

As soon as we were able we were made useful – picking rock, weeding beans, feeding the chickens and picking eggs.

No sooner than our legs were long enough to work the tractor clutch, we were out raking hay; as soon as we could heft a bale, stacking it in the barn.

Early on we learned the satisfaction of doing something of value to family and community, the good feeling that comes with making your contribution, from earning your keep. We learned that work had value beyond our own pleasure and well-being. That it was worth doing for its own sake.

Then we got jobs and learned about labor. Learned about getting paid to do stuff to make money for somebody else. And it didn’t take long to realize that those who did the least work made the most money … the boss sat while we sweat.

And it didn’t take long to realize that if you and your buddies quit doing what you were doing, you might not get paid, but the boss sure as heck was gonna go broke right along with you. That the higher up the job was on the organization chart, the less vital it was to the reality of the day-to-day.