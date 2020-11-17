Jerome Christenson: Dr. Salk redux?

For the second time in my lifetime, a vaccine is promising to put the kibosh on an epidemic. How lucky can one man get?

Well, in this case, it depends a lot on the rest of you.

Those vaccines – both tested to stop better than 9 out of 10 possible infections – are still in the lab. You, my friends, are out in the streets. Or hanging out in bars. Wandering the aisles at Wally-World, munching burgers with your buddies watching the Packers in your brother-in-law’s basement. You’re going to work. Going to church. Going somewhere to do something and all the while sucking in God’s good air and spewing it back out for all the world to share.

And that’s where all the recent good news gets overshadowed by the bad. More and more that air we share is getting filled with itty-bitty virus-y particles. We suck ‘em in, we get sick. Some of us end up in the hospital. Some of us die. All because of those unseeable particles hanging in the air we have to breathe as we go about doing the things we have to do.

That’s the bad news. But every cloud has a silver lining, even an infections viral cloud. The simple fact is, since we put that virus into the air and we can also keep it out.