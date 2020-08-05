Jerome Christenson: Back to the future of school

In the past, if kids were to continue their formal education keeping schools open would have been the only option. But as the school shutdown last spring demonstrated, tech can allow kids to continue to learn when contagion makes holding classes a hazard to community health.

Sixty years ago, closing school in the face of a pandemic would have been a family inconvenience, not an economic crisis. Stay-at-home moms were the rule in most families with school-age children, and for those where mom did hold down a full-time job, there were plenty of neighboring families where the youngsters could be looked after while mom was at work.

That’s no longer the case. For many families, school is not just where Junior learns the ABCs, it’s where breakfast and lunch are served and, when class is dismissed for the day, the kids are kept occupied until mom and dad are off the job.

Even if Junior can Zoom into class when on-site school is canceled, a cop, a nurse, a carpenter or trucker can’t very well keep an eye on the kids and work from home.

It’s said, never let a good crisis go to waste, and if COVID isn’t a crisis, we’ve never faced one. This one’s teaching us that it’s not our kids who really need traditional schools in order to learn, but that employers need them so parents can go to work.

That’s a reality that needs some rethinking.

