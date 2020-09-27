Frank Bures: Why wildlife smoke is bad for you

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The old saying is, where there’s smoke, there’s fire. But with all the news about the massive wildfires and the smoke they are generating, a question that seems appropriate to ask is whether wildfire smoke, and smoke from fires in general, is bad for you?

The winds circling our planet allow us to share this smoky air, recently visible in our hazy skies, as well as pollution from distant locales.

According to the New York State Department of Health, “The smoke released by any type of fire (forest, brush, crop, structure, tires, waste or wood burning) is a mixture of particles and chemicals released by incomplete burning of carbon-containing materials.

All smoke contains carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, and particulate matter (or soot).

Smoke can contain many chemicals, including aldehydes, acid gases, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs, a very complicated chemical class), benzene, toluene, styrene, metals, and dioxins. Holy smokes!

The types of chemicals and particles vary depending on what is burning, how much oxygen is available and the burn temperature.