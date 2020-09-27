Frank Bures: Why wildlife smoke is bad for you

The old saying is, where there’s smoke, there’s fire. But with all the news about the massive wildfires and the smoke they are generating, a question that seems appropriate to ask is whether wildfire smoke, and smoke from fires in general, is bad for you?
The winds circling our planet allow us to share this smoky air, recently visible in our hazy skies, as well as pollution from distant locales.
According to the New York State Department of Health, “The smoke released by any type of fire (forest, brush, crop, structure, tires, waste or wood burning) is a mixture of particles and chemicals released by incomplete burning of carbon-containing materials.
All smoke contains carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, and particulate matter (or soot).
Smoke can contain many chemicals, including aldehydes, acid gases, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs, a very complicated chemical class), benzene, toluene, styrene, metals, and dioxins. Holy smokes!
The types of chemicals and particles vary depending on what is burning, how much oxygen is available and the burn temperature.
Wildfire smoke used to be made up primarily of the earthly remains of fallen twigs, brush and trees. But as wildfires increasingly blaze through suburbs and communities built in the forests, they are burning up the synthetic paints, carpets and consumer goods that fill homes.
Smoke samples during the last five years show that for as many compounds in the smoke that are identified, there are even more that can’t be.
The short-term medical problems that smoke causes are obvious — stinging eyes, coughing, perhaps some breathing problems, which abate pretty quickly in healthy folks.
People with pre-existing, compromising lung conditions such as asthma or chronic bronchitis, find even the immediate inflammation from smoke may impair lung function. Effects from prolonged exposure, like the monthlong current fires in the West Coast, or chronic or recurrent exposure cause more serious lung diseases, heart conditions and even strokes.
The carbon monoxide in smoke, just like car exhaust fumes, binds to hemoglobin in red blood cells and displaces oxygen.
In hearts with partially plugged arteries, that produces pain known as angina (ANN-jin-ah) and can set off heart rhythm disturbances and heart attacks.
More and most important in smoke are the ultrafine particles or particulate matter, measured in microns.
Particulate matter 2.5 microns wide or smaller can get into lung air sacs. This stimulates the same immune system reaction as a microbial invader. PMs of 0.1 microns can pass into bloodstream to reach other organs and cause inflammation in them. That means heart, kidneys, liver and probably brain can be affected.
The white cells can’t break down the PMs, and that promotes more inflammation, and more fluid and cell accumulation in air sacs where oxygen and carbon dioxide exchange happens.
Combining this with breathing air already polluted compounds the deleterious effects. In 1977, the Environmental Protection Agency created the Air Quality Index.
The numbers in it are a grading system for the collectively present amounts of five pollutants: ground level ozone, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide and particles.
Both numbers and colors are provided for grading quality. Zero-50 is good, green; 51-100 is moderate, yellow; 101-150 unhealthy for sensitive groups, orange; 151-200 is unhealthy, red; 201-300 is very unhealthy, purple; and 301-500 is hazardous, maroon.
Attempts to calculate risks from long-term exposure through studying firefighters has led to inconclusive results, probably because they have used a lot of protective gear in the smoke.
In California, it has been hard to breathe for this past month. The entire region has been under a “Spare the Air” alert for a month, a warning to stay inside, created for the San Francisco area in 1991.
Air quality in Oregon and Washington has been worse than California’s. A University of California atmospheric scientist notes that people used to be exposed to wildfire smoke once or twice in a lifetime. Now it’s every summer and for longer periods. In the past 20 years, 15 of California’s worst fires have happened.
A little bit of something may not be so bad. I nostalgically reminisce about the special fragrance of the burning pile of leaves I first raked up and jumped into in the fall. And the smell of a camp fire the few times I participated in that primordial practice.
I wouldn’t like it much, though, if the smell came from my home burning. Maybe it’s a good thing we don’t burn outside anymore for safety and air quality, but I still miss some of the old smells.
