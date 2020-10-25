Frank Bures: What we know -- and don't know -- about coronavirus reinfections

The case of the first U.S. person documented was published in the Oct. 12, 2020, British journal Lancet. It was a 25-year-old male from Nevada, who had his first infection beginning on Mar. 25, 2020, with the viral symptoms of sore throat, cough, headache, nausea and diarrhea. He obtained a test on April 18 at a community testing center, which was positive. His symptoms resolved mostly by April 27. He had 2 negative tests on May 9 and 26. He felt fine until May 28, when he had cough, fever, headache, nausea, dizziness and diarrhea again. He was seen at an urgent care center, got a chest x-ray and was sent home. On June 5 he became short of breath, saw a primary doctor, who sent him to an ER, where he received oxygen — AND a new nasal swab test which was positive. It didn’t report whether he was hospitalized, but said this second episode was much worse than the first. He had developed positive SC2 antibodies from the second infection by June 6. Apparently he fully recovered. The genetic or genomic analysis or sequencing of both viral swabs identified two very distinct virus strains of SC2.