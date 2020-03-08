Frank Bures: What is orthomolecular medicine?

American chemist Linus Pauling coined the term orthomolecular in the 1960s to mean “the right molecules in the right amounts” (ortho — Greek for correct).

OM tries to maintain health and treat disease by nutritional supplementation because diseases are supposed to reflect deficiencies.

It is also called megavitamin therapy because its practice evolved out of, and still does use, doses of vitamins or minerals many times higher than the recommended dietary intake.

Another reference, much more an advocate of the practice, says: “Dietary supplements, including vitamins, minerals, etc., are among the most valuable and safe substances for prevention and treatment of serious acute and chronic diseases associated with mortality, as well as everyday health problems that cause discomfort and disability. It is important to take adequate doses for their full benefits.”

Here is where a definition of vitamin, supplement, etc., vs. drug becomes crucial.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}