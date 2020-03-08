Frank Bures: What is orthomolecular medicine?

A reader sent me a question about an entry from a website he found.
It stated that certain vitamins and minerals in larger doses were “dramatically slowing or stopping completely the current new viral pestilence, the novel coronavirus from Wuhan, China, now dubbed COVID-19. According to experts at the Orthomolecular Medicine News Service, some tried and true nutrients have the potential to fight the deadly disease.”
The newsletter editor said: “The coronavirus can be dramatically slowed or stopped completely with the immediate widespread doses of vitamin C. Bowel tolerance levels of C taken in divided doses throughout the day is a clinically proven antiviral, without equal. Dr. Robert Cathcart, who has extensive experience treating viral disease, stated, ‘I have not seen any flu yet that was not cured or markedly ameliorated by massive doses of vitamin C.’”
The regimen recommended was vitamin C, 3,000 mg in divided doses; vitamin D3, 2,000 international units a daily; magnesium, 400 mg a day; zinc, 20 mg a day; and selenium, 100 mcg a day.
The rationale for the other elements was not offered. At face value that is a pretty cheap and relatively safe approach, if it would be effective. In being as objective as possible to try to answer the query, I thought a fair place to begin would be to understand the concept of orthomolecular medicine.
American chemist Linus Pauling coined the term orthomolecular in the 1960s to mean “the right molecules in the right amounts” (ortho — Greek for correct).
OM tries to maintain health and treat disease by nutritional supplementation because diseases are supposed to reflect deficiencies.
It is also called megavitamin therapy because its practice evolved out of, and still does use, doses of vitamins or minerals many times higher than the recommended dietary intake.
Another reference, much more an advocate of the practice, says: “Dietary supplements, including vitamins, minerals, etc., are among the most valuable and safe substances for prevention and treatment of serious acute and chronic diseases associated with mortality, as well as everyday health problems that cause discomfort and disability. It is important to take adequate doses for their full benefits.”
Here is where a definition of vitamin, supplement, etc., vs. drug becomes crucial.
What we taught in the dark ages (and is still taught today) is that an essential nutritional element for cell function permits it to operate in its normal and healthy fashion. A drug alters cell function, whether normal or physiological or abnormal or pathological. Nutritional elements in excess of what your cells normally utilize act like and become drugs.
A more conventional scientific and medical belief holds that the broad claims of efficacy advanced by OM advocates are not adequately tested as drug therapies.
During the 1910-1920s, research into cell function led to amazing discoveries of hormones, minerals and vitamins. Certain practitioners were trying large doses of these to treat disease as defined back then, sometimes with devastating results. But the disease weren’t otherwise treatable.
Lots of other historical megavitamin treatment vignettes occurred during the next decades.
I am most professionally aware of the story of vitamin A in drug doses for acne, its results and adverse effects, including birth defects in embryos.
Many others have their tales, including vitamin E, D and some water-soluble vitamins, especially vitamin C. Water-soluble vitamins are supposedly harmless because they can be excreted via kidneys, but not always at high doses. Vitamins E, D, A and niacin, among others, are very toxic in high doses.
The contemporary beginnings of OM began with psychiatrists Abram Hoffer and Humphrey Osmond who tried to treat schizophrenia with high-dose niacin in the 1950s to no avail.
Pauling, basking in the glory of his Nobel Chemistry and Peace prizes, became enamored of mega dose vitamin C, established his OM Institute, wrote about C treating the common cold in 1970 and attained controversial notoriety over it.
The consensus of medical practitioners today is generally that OM is alternative or fringe medicine because it has not yielded measurable therapeutic benefits to show its validity.
While there isn’t a real therapy for the new coronavirus, my answer to the reader is that I’d have to guess the OM regimen offered isn’t likely to work well.
Perhaps second president John Adams’ quote may sum it up: “Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations or the dictates of our passion, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.”
This idea also has broader application in many other areas.