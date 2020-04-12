Frank Bures: What are complications of COVID-19?

Perhaps the most frequent complication is acute respiratory failure, where your lungs either don’t pump enough oxygen into blood or enough carbon dioxide out, or both.

The air sacs or alveoli fill with fluid, which does not permit the gases to filter in and out of blood.

The COVID-19 virus primarily infects upper airways and less so farther down into lungs. It is also being found in stool samples from the digestive tract.

Pneumonia is infection in the lung tissue from any microbe, but usually from an opportunistic bacterium that invades the inflamed air sac environment that is filled with fluid, pus and dead cell debris. There it takes up residence and thrives.

Acute respiratory distress syndrome is a known and feared complication of many lung diseases, and was one of the most common in the early days of China’s COVID-19 outbreak.

The lungs are so severely damaged that fluid fills them, necessitating the patient being put on a ventilator, which you have heard so much about, even if you live under a rock (but have a cell phone).