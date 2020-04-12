Frank Bures: What are complications of COVID-19?

Ellis Marsalis recently died of “complications from COVID-19 virus infection.”
He was a brilliant Dixieland jazz musician and father of four sons who followed his footsteps, including the well-known trumpet player Wynton and saxophonist Branford, who once performed in Winona.
Several other famous people have died “from complications” of COVID-19. Their ages ranged from 85 (Mr. Marsalis) to 60, a beloved priest in New York City and a longtime Minnesota Orchestra violist, and country western star John Prine, 73.
But what are those fatal complications that are not direct effects of the virus? There are several. The treatments for any are beyond the scope of this Healthful Hint.
From data collected so far, about one in six people who get COVID-19 will develop complications that are serious or lethal. Mostly, they are folks with risk factors from other diseases, sometimes referred to as co-morbidities, such as various lung and or heart diseases, diabetes, obesity, cancer present or prior, and smoking/vaping.
Getting older is also a risk factor. (The older you get, the better chance you have dying from anything.)
All our organ systems are interconnected functionally as well as physically. They are all supplied by the same blood stream carrying precious oxygen. If the supply of that becomes compromised, it affects everything.
Perhaps the most frequent complication is acute respiratory failure, where your lungs either don’t pump enough oxygen into blood or enough carbon dioxide out, or both.
The air sacs or alveoli fill with fluid, which does not permit the gases to filter in and out of blood.
The COVID-19 virus primarily infects upper airways and less so farther down into lungs. It is also being found in stool samples from the digestive tract.
Pneumonia is infection in the lung tissue from any microbe, but usually from an opportunistic bacterium that invades the inflamed air sac environment that is filled with fluid, pus and dead cell debris. There it takes up residence and thrives.
Acute respiratory distress syndrome is a known and feared complication of many lung diseases, and was one of the most common in the early days of China’s COVID-19 outbreak.
The lungs are so severely damaged that fluid fills them, necessitating the patient being put on a ventilator, which you have heard so much about, even if you live under a rock (but have a cell phone).
The machine “breathes” for the patient, meaning oxygen is forced into lungs, and voluntary breathing has to be stopped by inducing a medical coma. There are several potential problems that can develop from being on a ventilator, too numerous to mention here.
Acute liver injury is uncommon but is seen in a few of the most seriously ill patients. It’s unsure if the virus directly infects cells to cause it, or if it results from a cascade of events.
Acute cardiac or heart injury in various ways is well documented in the Chinese patients. Again, we don’t have sufficient biological data to know whether it’s from direct viral infection or from the downstream effects of lack of oxygen, lung problems, etc. Heart rhythm aberrations are especially involved.
As in so many other cases of a person having the immune system compromised by a primary problem like cancer, secondary infections can arise, as from staph or strep or other bacterial types that invade several organs, not just lungs.
Acute kidney injury is another complication, even though it is uncommon. The setting, as in other infections or inflammatory diseases, can be some pre-existing kidney compromise. If they quit functioning, the patient has to be put on dialysis, where a machine filters the blood instead of kidneys.
Septic shock is also very feared. It can happen if your immune system overreacts to the infection, producing a host of inflammatory products, which lead to a sequence of increased blood clotting, vessel plugging and shock, where your blood pressure suddenly drops too low to let blood pump, a rapid cause of death.
Almost a corollary to septic shock is disseminated intravascular coagulation or DIC, a mouthful. Here, the clotting process is set into high gear to consume all platelets that initiate clotting, which means you can’t stop bleeding into internal organs, which then fail.
Last in this grim list, but not least, and extremely rare, is rhabdomyolysis (RAB-doe-my-All-ih-sis). Muscle cells can die, break down and release a protein called myoglobin in massive amounts into blood stream. It may overwhelm and plug up kidneys, which fail suddenly and cause death.
Any of these is possible, and because of a domino effect of one system’s failure causing another downstream, perhaps more than one is responsible.
This is a tough infection, the complete spectrum of which we are only starting to comprehend.
One good thing is that nobody has died from toilet tissue deficiency, even though they may feel like it. One joke going around says, “I used to spin that TP roll like I was on Wheel of Fortune, but now I turn it like I was cracking a safe.” Could lack of TP enhance social distancing?
