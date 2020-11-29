Frank Bures: Wearing masks does not reduce oxygen intake

Whoever thought the word mask would become a “four letter word”? Or that it could be the source of such emotional, intense, often irrational divisiveness?
One of the common anti-mask myths expounded and fueled especially through “social media” (where people often are not so sociable) is that donning a mask is unhealthy because it reduces blood oxygen levels and causes re-breathing the carbon dioxide (CO2) that is expelled from lungs. Allegedly this produces a condition called hypercapnia or CO2 “intoxication,” where the CO2 displaces oxygen in red blood cells. The claim also nonspecifically says that masks “weaken” your immune system, whatever that is supposed mean.
Two very recent studies, both from Canada, demonstrated clearly that during normal daily activity or during strenuous exercise, oxygen levels stayed the same while wearing masks. Researchers from McMaster University in Canada had 25 volunteer adults, average age 76.5 years, wear portable pulse oximeters to measure blood oxygen while wearing a 3 layered mask for an hour before, during and after their normal daily routine. The pulse oximeter tracked their oxygen levels.
The average oxygen saturation before masking was 96.1%, 96,5% while wearing it, and 96.3% after removal. Obviously, according to an infectious disease specialist, “There’s no decrease in oxygen from wearing a mask,” at least under these conditions. The findings were published on line as a research letter in the Oct. 30, 2020, issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association. The lead author said, “Our study does not support claims that masks are dangerous. ... This is just one small study, but I hope it provides people with some reassurance.”
This study did focus on older adults, a group which might be more vulnerable to lower oxygen levels. Limitations were the number was small and did not include anyone with heart or lung diseases. The question if people can exercise safely wearing a mask was not addressed in this study. BUT, guess what? Another Canadian study just out did. Published in the Nov. 3, 2020, International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, a study from the University of Saskatchewan (USask) found that exercise performance and blood and muscle oxygen levels are not affected for healthy individuals wearing a facemask during strenuous workouts.
This study used pedaling a stationary bike, a standard way to test exercise endurance. Called a cycle ergometry test to exhaustion, the seven men and seven women in good health began with a warm up pedal. Then, they maintained a required pedal rate during a progressively increasing intensity on the bike until they were exhausted or couldn’t sustain the pedal rate. This takes between 6 and 12 minutes. All performed the test three times, once with a surgical mask, then with a 3-layered cloth mask, and also with no mask. Blood oxygen and tissue oxygenation were both measured non-invasively as they pedaled.
Skipping the actual numbers, the results showed absolutely no difference among the three tests statistically. From the paper’s abstract: Wearing a facemask during vigorous exercise had no discernable detrimental effect on blood or muscle oxygenation in exercise performance in young, healthy participants”. A co-author of the study said, “If people wear face masks during indoor exercise (at exercise facilities or gyms), it might make the sessions safer and allow gyms to stay open during COVID.” Again, this study had small numbers but the results of both of these are unequivocal. Masks do NOT inhibit oxygen intake or reduce blood oxygen levels. Period.
Masks are not perfect, but we have little else, along with staying apart and hand washing to fight this plague. Many people are dying from this infection. Health care workers are pleading with us, the great unwashed, to help them save lives by wearing masks and not being selfish.
One Minneapolis mother wrote, “My eldest daughter is in her second year in pediatric neurology (residency). ... She also has a disability. Because so many medical residents from adult services are getting ill from Covid they are using residents from her service, including her. … She recently told me she will walk away if her health is compromised. Why? Because many patients have infected others because of their own denial. … Please, I beg you to do the right thing, mask, distance, and wash hands. I don’t want come back here and announce her funeral.”
If we encourage wearing seat belts by saying "click it or ticket," can we encourage mask wearying by saying "mask it or casket?" I’m not original here. Also not original — I’ve seen it written — if you think a mask will cut off your oxygen, your ship has already sailed. Someone did ask me if nudist colonies are required to mask. I said it might depend on where they wear their masks.
