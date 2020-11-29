Frank Bures: Wearing masks does not reduce oxygen intake

This study did focus on older adults, a group which might be more vulnerable to lower oxygen levels. Limitations were the number was small and did not include anyone with heart or lung diseases. The question if people can exercise safely wearing a mask was not addressed in this study. BUT, guess what? Another Canadian study just out did. Published in the Nov. 3, 2020, International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, a study from the University of Saskatchewan (USask) found that exercise performance and blood and muscle oxygen levels are not affected for healthy individuals wearing a facemask during strenuous workouts.

This study used pedaling a stationary bike, a standard way to test exercise endurance. Called a cycle ergometry test to exhaustion, the seven men and seven women in good health began with a warm up pedal. Then, they maintained a required pedal rate during a progressively increasing intensity on the bike until they were exhausted or couldn’t sustain the pedal rate. This takes between 6 and 12 minutes. All performed the test three times, once with a surgical mask, then with a 3-layered cloth mask, and also with no mask. Blood oxygen and tissue oxygenation were both measured non-invasively as they pedaled.