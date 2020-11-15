Frank Bures: Types of COVID-19 tests

Saying get a test for COVID-19 doesn’t really define what the purpose of the test is and how it is to be interpreted. The entire COVID testing world currently is the Wild West, a laboratory zoo, a huge collection of companies clawing and scraping to be atop the heap and collect the cash. The FDA has authorized almost 230 diagnostic tests for the virus or the antibodies reactive to it. None yet has a full licensure. All to date are allowed for emergency use authorization, or EUA. We’ll take a stab — or a swab — at sorting it out.
The two broad categories of tests are either those looking for evidence of the virus itself in mucus/saliva, or in blood for antibodies against the virus as evidence you had the infection and reacted to it defensively. In broad terms the genetic material of viruses is DNA or RNA as nucleic acids with a protein envelope or coating. The Sars-C0V-2 (SC2) virus contains RNA, which guides its replication once inside a host’s cells. The COVID virus has a special external protein feature, “spikes,” which protrude above its surface and enable it to attach to and invade host cells.
The tests for the viruses try to find either the RNA, called molecular, or the proteins of the coat, usually called antigen. Most of them use a complex lab methodology to detect the RNA and make it multiply enough to be detected, called a polymerase chain reaction or PCR. The specimens are collected by nasal swabs (the ones that look long enough to go through the back of your skull), throat swabs and now saliva. A few can get results in hours, but most take a couple days and fairly expensive machinery.
The results can be quite accurate for the SC2 virus, but can also produce false negative results. This means the infection is there, but the test missed it. This could be due faulty collection technique or because of timing if it’s too early or too late in the disease’s course to have sufficient viruses to find. False negatives could be as high as 37%. The false positive rate, meaning how frequently the test says you have the virus but don’t, is close to zero.
Antigen tests try to identify protein fragments (antigens) from the virus. The sample comes from a nasal throat swab. A few use saliva. These are what are usually referred to as rapid (antigen) tests. The results are available in minutes. The methods here are somewhat like home pregnancy tests or rapid strep tests. If the test is positive, you have the bug. However, the reported rate of false negative results is as high as 50%. Yet, the rapid antigen test is quicker, less expensive, much cheaper, and requires less complex technology than molecular testing. Here, too, false positives are rare, except for Ohio governor Mike DeWine.
A different kind of test is an antibody test, also called a serologic test. These analyze serum from blood and test for the antibody proteins you produced in reaction to the infection. A positive test signifies past infection, not current, which may have happened a few days or weeks or months ago. We still don’t know the time course for the waning of antibodies yet. Because it comes from a blood sample taken at a medical facility, it takes a few days for a result. It does not tell you if you have immunity or not to future SC2 infections! False negatives vary between 0% and 30% with 20% an average to date. The timing of the sample is crucial. The main source of false negatives is sampling too early in the disease course before your immune system has had time to rev up.
According to a Sept. 30, 2020 Harvard Health Letter, “it’s not clear exactly how accurate any of these tests are.” How carefully a specimen is collected and stored may affect accuracy. “None of these tests is approved officially.” The usual rigorous testing and vetting has not happened, and accuracy results have not been widely published. The tests are only available because the FDA has granted their makers emergency use authorization. As of September 30 more than 170 molecular tests, 2 antigen tests (which since have multiplied like rabbits), and 37 antibody tests are allowed. We don’t have a definitive “gold standard” test with which to compare. Many have written that widespread use of rapid tests and their potential for false negative results will make people think that there is no disease threat—when there is lots of it — and create a sense of complacency, helping to spread it. Some retailers like Costco are selling a kit for a home sample to be sent to lab.
One problem with the molecular tests is that none can tell if the viral RNA found is viable and able to cause infection. The same is true for the rapid tests.
A very common teaching adage in medical schools has been and likely still is that you diagnose and treat the patient and NOT the test. All tests are fallible in some way, especially in being interpreted in light of the patient’s symptoms. Disease and biology in general are dynamic and not static entities, which often limits the validity of tests if taken at the wrong time.
With these COVID results it seems paradoxical to feel positive about a negative test, and negative about a positive test. Try not to get to testy over your test. If quizzes are quizzical, then are tests …?
