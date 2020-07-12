Frank Bures:Tips to avoid catching COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This strange world we are living in has so many new rules and regulations, it feels unreal. But it’s real, really real.

It has become a cat-and-mouse chase with the pandemic mouse virus and the human cat trying not to catch the mouse/virus. Thoughts and opinions proliferate about it at an exponential rate daily.

This COVID-19 virus is proving to be a bit more unique than originally guessed. It keeps changing its story based on all kinds of worldwide experiences. Some analogies to influenza and other viruses, even coronaviruses, have been made, which aren’t holding up.

So, as a disclaimer, what may be written in this space may be invalid in a few weeks or months as more data emerge.

The burning question is how do people get infected? The almost simple answer is by breathing in the viruses or putting them into our mouths, nostrils or eyes, which have no dead cell protective barrier like skin.

Once in your respiratory tract, the viruses bind via the viral spike protein to the cell receptor protein called AEC-2 found on so many cells. How many viral particles you are exposed to and how susceptible you are to them are unknowns.