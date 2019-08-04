Have you ever looked into a bright light or the sun (a pretty bright light), and had to sneeze?
If so, you have been blessed genetically with the ACHOO syndrome or photic sneeze reflex. The acronym ACHOO stands for Autosomal-dominant, Helio-Ophthalmic Outburst, which is more fun than PSR.
It affects 18-35% of the world’s population. Its mechanism of action is unknown. After sneezing anywhere from one to 10 times, the reflex seems to be worn out for as long as 24 hours.
The PSR has been recognized and documented for centuries.
Aristotle, the Greek philosopher, contemplated it in his “Book of Problems” from 350 BCE: “Why does the heat of the sun provoke sneezing?”
He speculated that the sun’s heat caused sweating inside the nose to trigger a sneeze to remove the moisture (a bit of a stretch?).
In the 1600s, the English philosopher Francis Bacon faced the sun with closed eyes, which did not elicit the response. His idea was looking at the sun made your eyes water, which drained into your nose to produce the sneeze. Later, scientists disproved the theory because PSR occurred before eyes had a chance to water, a slower process.
The first modern recognition of the reflex was in 1964 by H.C. Everett, who found it in 23% of Johns Hopkins medical students. The neurologist Peroutka published a letter to the editor in the 1984 New England Journal of Medicine, in which he noted its presence in 36% of 25 neurologists, as well as himself and his 4 year old daughter.
Several times, the inheritance pattern has been found to be what is called autosomal dominant. That means that if one parent carries a certain genetic trait, any child of theirs has a 50% chance of inheriting it.
The pattern fits in discussing it informally with patients. The company 23 and Me claims to have identified 54 genetic markers. It sure lines up that way in my side of the tribe. My father, myself, and our first and third son all sneeze coming into bright sunlight, but not our second son. (That’s all I know about.)
The mechanism is totally mysterious. The trigeminal nerve, fifth cranial nerve, the “sneeze center,” is involved somehow. One theory says the optic nerve somehow stimulates the trigeminal nerve to evoke the sneeze.
Another situation where involuntary sneezing occurs is during injections around your eyeball, called periocular, when you are “lightly” anesthetized with a drug called propofol. It has been shown to temporarily suppress inhibitory neurons in the brainstem where the trigeminal nucleus, the sneeze center, lies.
The reflex itself is harmless, but if it happens when you are driving a car, or an airplane, it can get really scary when you can’t see where you are going. When sneezing, your eyes automatically close (just try to keep them open during a sneeze!). Gesundheit or salud. For pilots, the only recourse is to shield eyes from the light. No drug treatment lessens or eliminates PSR.
Two other conditions bring on uncontrollable sneezing in some folks. One is to eat spicy foods to cause runny nose, aka gustatory rhinitis, and a violent sneezing.
The other is more odd. It comes on as fits of 3-15 sneezes immediately after eating large meals to completely fill the stomach, regardless of food type. The disorder is labeled snatiation, a term coined tongue in cheek by blending sneeze and satiation. It is inherited autosomal dominantly as well. Cute.
PSR has no medical significance. In talking to a patient, she was concerned that her ACHOO syndrome was a sign of an inherited thyroid disease called Graves’. I happily reassured her it was an independent phenomenon.
One person told me how he worked his ACHOOs to his advantage.
When he was in the military, he knew how many steps it was from the officers’ club to the sunny exposure outside. On bright days he bet his buddies that he would sneeze in so many steps after they exited the club. He said he won his bet most of the time.
He didn’t tell me how much loot he won, but I assume it was nothing to be sneezed at.
