From the mists surrounding my mental medical meanderings in the post holi-”daze” from the glut of Everything Too Much, comes another mind-shattering genetic theory, sponsored once again by the Institute of Simple-Minded Gene Research Associates.
I have reported on this before but, since I continue to observe the phenomenon, think it is worth repeating.
The theory, simply stated, is that fisherpeople collect in groups on bodies of water because of an instinctive calling from a primordial piece of protoplasm in their brains called the piscine (PIE-seen) node, definitions to follow.
Mind you, this and the following are derived and concocted from Simple-Minded Research methods through observation and deduction, not expensive experiments.
Have you ever noticed how groups of fishing boats seem to gather in certain places on lakes and rivers?
Those who fish claim they go where the fish commonly bite. But large areas of that lake or river are open and unfished and probably still have fish in them.
This apparently instinctive urge to congregate is most greatly evident in winter when people ice fish in frozen climes like Minnesota.
On the Mississippi or small lakes you will see groups (shall we call them schools?) of folks fishing here and there. They aren’t scattered singly or evenly over wide areas.
On big lakes like Mille Lacs, whole cities of ice houses with streets and cars will spring up, in the name of fishing.
Is this not curious behavior to us onlookers not so inclined?
It is postulated, sometimes with partial documentation, that parts of our brains and bodies are biologically reminiscent of other animals’ instinct patterns.
We at the Institute fundamentally believe in the theory of evolution, with apologies to those who don’t. Small pieces of tissue that control or guide specific functions often are called nodes, from the Latin nodus, meaning knot.
Therefore, we theorize that some subjects have a primitive knot of tissue somewhere in their brains that we will call the piscine (from Latin piscis, fish) node, likely retained from prehistoric aquatic forms.
Because of this evolutionary throwback certain humans tend to “school” instinctively and uncontrollably when around water. We further speculate that these fisher “schools” actually attract fish to their area due to an extra sensory signal generated from these piscine nodes, not from alluring bait.
Your first reaction is, I imagine, “Ya, sure.” What a lot of aquatic genetic hogwash.
Yet, if you talk to spouses of fisher folk, they might find comfort in this explanation of their partners’ irrational absences, or fishing trips, behavior akin to desertion.
After enough thought and holiday cheer you might even agree with the theory, which qualifies you for participating in further research with Simple-Minded Associates.
In weaving the end of this theory back to reality, I will conclude with a further research question: Why is it called “ice” fishing?
Has anyone you know gone fishing for ice? Have they hooked cubes out of the frozen waters? No, just fish, right?
If you think about it, this whole thing sounds like a big fish story. But you “node” that all along, didn’t you? Have a safe, happy New Year.
