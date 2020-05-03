Frank Bures: The scientist who discovered coronavirus

When they submitted the pictures for publication, initially the reviewers decided they were bad photographs of flu viruses and refused to publish them. Finally in 1967, they were published in the Journal of General Virology.

Her other viral discoveries included describing the hepatitis B virus exterior protein component, to which the vaccine was later made, and the inner genetic material portion.

She also was the first person to see the rubella or German measles virus with immune EM technique.

Dr. A.Z. Kapikian from the US National Institute of Health visited her lab. She taught him her EM methods, which he used on his return to identify small round viruses from stools of patients with gastroenteritis, one from Norwalk, Ohio.

It was named the Norwalk virus, which became the norovirus, the first viral cause of diarrhea found.

She finished her virology career at London’s Wellcome Research Laboratory, where she was named on several patents in the field of imaging viruses. In 1985 she retired, with her second husband, also a virologist. She became a Yoga instructor and china restorer, leading to a fun career trading in antiques. But she couldn’t quite give up her scientific interest (I know the feeling), and returned to St. Thomas Hospital in an advisory role.