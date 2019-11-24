“… Do everything just as if the other’s screams made no impression on him” the famous Roman doctor Celsus (25 B.C.-50 A.D.) advised when he was writing to tell surgeons never to perform procedures too quickly.
This Thanksgiving, I choose to give thanks medically for the advent of general anesthesia. Before 1846, surgical procedures were not commonplace. Today, millions of surgeries are done annually in the United States.
On Friday, Oct. 16, 1846, at Massachusetts General Hospital, a dentist, William T. G. Morton, administered ether to a patient named Gilford Abbot, while famous Harvard surgeon/teacher Dr. John Warren performed surgery without the patient obviously experiencing any pain.
Another eminent surgeon who was observing, Dr. Henry Bigelow, is quoted as saying, “I have seen something today that will go around the world.” And, it did. Within a month, ether was being used in other U.S. cities and Britain. One written comment afterward remarked on how “quiet” the operating theater was (without the patient screaming).
Many attempts at general anesthesia were made in past centuries.
Alcohol, the drinking kind, was the most common, first used thousands of years ago in ancient Mesopotamia.
Opium, hashish and mandragora were also used medicinally. Physical methods, like packing a limb in ice, were tried. Unconsciousness induced by a blow to the head or strangulation did give relief from pain but at a rather high cost. More commonly, simple restraint by force was used to get a relatively stable surgical field.
The first synthesized inhaled anesthetic — nitrous oxide, or laughing gas — was discovered by Joseph Priestly in 1772. It was mainly used at “revels” for social “ether frolics” and euphoria. But then both Priestly and Humphrey Davey wrote about its additional anesthetic effect. No one noticed their observation for decades.
By 1831, all three original general anesthetics — ether, nitrous oxide and chloroform — had been discovered, but no use was made of their pain-relieving properties. With witch burnings happening 20 miles from Boston, relief of human suffering was yet to become a social concern.
Likely, the first person to employ laughing gas surgically was Dr. Crawford Long (1815-78) of Georgia. In 1842, he was also likely the first to use ether for minor surgical procedures. But he didn’t publish his results until long after the noted 1846 success.
Horace Wells (1815-1848), a Connecticut dentist, had one of his own teeth extracted while inhaling nitrous oxide.
After several patients’ successes, he brought another patient to demonstrate this to Dr. John Warren’s Harvard medical school class. During the procedure, the patient cried out, and the anesthesia was felt to be a failure. Wells was booed and hissed. This delayed the acceptance of inhaled anesthesia until Dr. Morton’s “ethereal experience” with the same surgeon, Dr. Warren.
Chloroform, the third of the original anesthetics, was championed in Britain for 100 years over ether, despite its associated death rate being five times more than ether.
Needless to say, things have come a long way.
The gases that anesthesiologists pass for anesthesia and other drugs intravenously are much safer and less noxious.
In the May 2003 New England Journal of Medicine, a review of inhaled anesthesia noted the death rate from anesthesia is still an estimated 1 in 250,000 patients. Curiously, more than 100 years ago, Oliver Wendell Holmes introduced the term “anesthesia” to signify insensibility to surgical pain. Despite “progress,” there is still no consensus on a more objective definition.
So, this Thanksgiving, as you settle back, saturated, sedated and even experiencing in passing, shall we say, the gaseous rumblings turkey can impart, you might wonder whether turkey and its sedating amino acid tryptophan might not be an unrecognized edible anesthetic.
Rethinking that, when it comes to cutting you up and not the bird, eating turkey can’t cut it.
