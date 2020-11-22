Frank Bures: Thankful for COVID health care workers

It hopes to raise millions of dollars for families of the almost 1,400 U.S. health care workers who have died from this infection. It is called the Frontline Families Fund. This would include doctors, nurses of all stripes, aides, AND support staff, the environmental specialists (maintenance/housekeeping). They are in contact with the patients and their things, and are in the rooms with them, just not at the bedside. Dr. Osterholm: “these people put their lives on the line, day after day after day, in harm’s way. They are the real heroes of this entire pandemic response”. “And it is really a situation where health care workers are the ultimate shock absorbers for so many medical, sociological, and economic issues.”

Health care personnel have lives to live outside their jobs. A Rochester Post Bulletin article Nov. 17, 2020, reported the Mayo Clinic announced that over 900 Mayo Clinic Staff have contracted COVID-19 in two weeks. It said that 93% of staff that contracted the virus did so in the community, and perhaps some in the break room while eating without a mask. The clinic is experiencing a shortage of 1,500 staff system wide, 1,000 in Rochester. In reality it is not completely possible to say precisely where an individual got infected. It is thought that it isn’t likely from the hospital because of the extreme infection precautions taken there.